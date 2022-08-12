How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 27-29 record at home and a 55-58 record overall. The Red Sox have a 20-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 30-26 in road games and 71-41 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .442 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .577. Christian Arroyo is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 11-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .233 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)