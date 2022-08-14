MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Boston, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

You can also stream the KayRod Cast on ESPN2 with guest host Derek Jeter, which is available with those same services.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has gone 28-30 in home games and 56-59 overall. The Red Sox are 25-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 72-42 record overall and a 31-27 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 42-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-32 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 46 home runs while slugging .684. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .227 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)