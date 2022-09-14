MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Yankees seek to extend win streak, take on the Red Sox

New York Yankees (86-56, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-73, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.73 ERA, .95 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-5, 5.79 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -128, Red Sox +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 69-73 record overall and a 35-35 record at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York has an 86-56 record overall and a 36-34 record in road games. The Yankees are first in the AL with 224 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 64 extra base hits (37 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Xander Bogaerts is 15-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 23 doubles, 57 home runs and 123 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 8-for-37 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)