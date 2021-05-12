How to Watch Athletics vs. Red Sox Live Online on May 12, 2021: TV Channels/Stream
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports California and NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-