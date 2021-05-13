MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Boston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts).

The Red Sox are 10-11 in home games in 2020. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Athletics have gone 10-4 away from home. Oakland has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with eight, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. James Kaprielian earned his first victory and Olson went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Eduardo Rodriguez took his first loss for Boston.