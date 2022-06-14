How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (21-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (32-29, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -228, Athletics +186; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Boston has a 13-14 record in home games and a 32-29 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Oakland has gone 14-17 on the road and 21-41 overall. The Athletics have a 7-29 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has a .347 batting average to rank third on the Red Sox, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown has 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)