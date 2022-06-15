MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (21-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-29, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 5.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has a 33-29 record overall and a 14-14 record at home. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Oakland is 14-18 on the road and 21-42 overall. The Athletics have a 4-11 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 15 home runs while slugging .609. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with eight home runs while slugging .423. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (illness), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)