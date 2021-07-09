How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -132, Phillies +114; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Philadelphia will play on Friday.

The Red Sox are 27-17 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Phillies are 18-27 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .311, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .373.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-2. Zack Wheeler secured his fourth victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his third loss for Boston.