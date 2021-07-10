How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -144, Phillies +124; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Red Sox Saturday.

The Red Sox are 28-17 on their home turf. Boston has a collective batting average of .260 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .321.

The Phillies are 18-28 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .523.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-5. Garrett Richards earned his fifth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Boston. Vince Velasquez registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.