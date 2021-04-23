How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and NESN
- Stream: Watch with
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.
Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) of the Mariners, faces Martin Perez (0-1, 5.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) of the Red Sox.
The Red Sox are 6-7 on their home turf. Boston has hit 24 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with six, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.
The Mariners have gone 6-2 away from home. Seattle has slugged .364 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .605.
The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Rafael Montero notched his second victory and Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Darwinzon Hernandez took his first loss for Boston.
