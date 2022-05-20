How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox meet the Mariners following Story's 3-home run game

Seattle Mariners (17-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (16-22, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Mariners -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners after Trevor Story hit three home runs against the Mariners on Thursday.

Boston is 7-10 at home and 16-22 overall. The Red Sox have gone 10-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has gone 9-7 at home and 17-22 overall. The Mariners have hit 40 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 23 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Story is 11-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Adam Frazier has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 RBI while hitting .267 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)