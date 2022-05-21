MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox try to keep home win streak alive, host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (17-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-22, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.43 ERA, .94 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -156, Mariners +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Boston has a 17-22 record overall and an 8-10 record in home games. The Red Sox are 9-16 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle is 17-23 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Mariners are 11-18 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .326 for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 19-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .327 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has seven doubles and six home runs. Adam Frazier is 12-for-39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)