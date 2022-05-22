How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Mariners look to break 3-game road skid, play the Red Sox

Seattle Mariners (17-24, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-22, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Boston Red Sox looking to break a three-game road skid.

Boston is 9-10 in home games and 18-22 overall. The Red Sox have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .300.

Seattle has a 17-24 record overall and a 9-7 record in home games. The Mariners have hit 41 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 10-for-35 with a double, six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has seven doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (illness), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Abraham Toro: day-to-day (left shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)