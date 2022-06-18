How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, St. Louis, and the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Cardinals play the Red Sox looking to end road slide

St. Louis Cardinals (37-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-30, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (1-1, 5.74 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Cardinals -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to the Boston Red Sox looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Boston has a 35-30 record overall and a 16-15 record at home. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

St. Louis has a 16-16 record in road games and a 37-29 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles and 16 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-35 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)