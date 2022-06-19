MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox and Cardinals square off in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (38-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-31, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-1, 1.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Boston has a 35-31 record overall and a 16-16 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 17-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis is 17-16 on the road and 38-29 overall. The Cardinals are 28-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-34 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .280 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 14-for-36 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)