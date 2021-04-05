How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 5, 2021 Live Online
On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, NESN, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun and NESN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Florida, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, formerly Fox Sports Sun, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but no longer on YouTube TV which dropped the channel in October.
Nationally, the game will air on ESPN, but it will be blacked out in Florida, Boston, and the surrounding areas.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
