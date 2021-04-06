How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Florida, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, formerly Fox Sports Sun, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but no longer on YouTube TV which dropped the channel in October.

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will hit the mound against the Red Sox, who are looking to inch closer to a .500 record. The Rays are looking to salvage the three game set, after getting trounced by Boston in the opener.