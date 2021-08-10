How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (2-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -119, Rays +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will play on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 33-22 in home games in 2020. Boston is slugging .436 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rays are 33-22 in road games. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .358.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-2. Shane McClanahan earned his fifth victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Nick Pivetta registered his fifth loss for Boston.