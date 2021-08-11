 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (9-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -120, Rays +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will meet on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 33-23 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .368.

The Rays are 34-22 in road games. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 148 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 25 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Andrew Kittredge notched his eighth victory and Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Matt Barnes registered his fifth loss for Boston.

