How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -130, Rays +112; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will square off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 34-23 on their home turf. Boston is hitting a collective batting average of .259 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .307.

The Rays are 34-23 on the road. Tampa Bay is slugging .413 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .518.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 20-8. Nathan Eovaldi earned his 10th victory and Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Boston. Josh Fleming took his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.