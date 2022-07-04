How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Rays try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (43-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-35, second in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -135, Rays +115; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Boston is 20-16 at home and 44-35 overall. The Red Sox have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Tampa Bay has gone 18-19 on the road and 43-36 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .325 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-41 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 12 doubles and four home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (thigh), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)