How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox host the Rays on 5-game home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (43-37, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-35, second in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -129, Rays +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston has a 21-16 record at home and a 45-35 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay has gone 18-20 in road games and 43-37 overall. The Rays rank ninth in the AL with 76 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .327 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 13 home runs while slugging .597. Francisco Mejia is 5-for-23 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (thigh), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)