MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox and Rays play in series rubber match

Tampa Bay Rays (44-37, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-36, second in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Rays +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has a 45-36 record overall and a 21-17 record at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 19-20 on the road and 44-37 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .579. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-36 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .290 batting average to rank 11th on the Rays, and has 13 doubles and three home runs. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)