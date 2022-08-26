How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Boston, Tampa, and nationally, the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox after Manuel Margot had four hits against the Angels on Thursday.

Boston has a 60-65 record overall and a 29-33 record at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .255, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 27-32 on the road and 69-55 overall. The Rays have gone 43-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Rays hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 65 RBI for the Red Sox. Franchy Cordero is 3-for-9 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 28 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .278 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 8-2, .249 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)