MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (69-56, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-65, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Red Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston is 61-65 overall and 30-33 at home. The Red Sox are 21-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay has gone 27-33 in road games and 69-56 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Rays are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 59 extra base hits (33 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Franchy Cordero is 4-for-11 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 17 home runs while slugging .441. Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-15 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .298 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)