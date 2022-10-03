How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on October 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox open 3-game series against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (86-73, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-84, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (8-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -139, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Boston is 40-38 in home games and 75-84 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks second in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 35-43 record in road games and an 86-73 record overall. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Monday’s game is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Rays are up 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 41 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 87 RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 24 doubles, six home runs and 59 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: David Peralta: day-to-day (hip), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)