MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Rays try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (86-75, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Boston has a 42-38 record in home games and a 77-84 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 35-45 record on the road and an 86-75 record overall. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Rays are ahead 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 42 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes is fourth on the Rays with 36 extra base hits (16 doubles and 20 home runs). Wander Franco is 9-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rays: 2-8, .184 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Colin Poche: day-to-day (undisclosed), David Peralta: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)