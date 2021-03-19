How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training Game on March 19, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, so you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on AT&T TV.

If you are Rays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Sun (soon to be Bally Sports Sun) all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.