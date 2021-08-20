How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -333, Rangers +264; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 37-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .442 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 14-45 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3. Josh Sborz notched his third victory and Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Adam Ottavino registered his second loss for Boston.