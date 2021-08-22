MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.85 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -315, Rangers +251; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Texas will meet on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 38-25 in home games in 2020. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .374.

The Rangers are 15-46 on the road. Texas has slugged .369 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .486.

The Rangers won the last meeting 10-1. Jordan Lyles secured his sixth victory and Andy Ibanez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Texas. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his seventh loss for Boston.