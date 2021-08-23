How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

In a make-up of yesterday’s rainout, the Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound, while the Rangers will start Kolby Allard. The Rangers have 4 of the first 6 games this season, and splitting the first two games of this series.