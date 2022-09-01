 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Rangers head into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-71, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-68, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -167, Rangers +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into the matchup with the Boston Red Sox as losers of four straight games.

Boston is 31-34 at home and 63-68 overall. The Red Sox have gone 42-18 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 58-71 overall and 30-33 in road games. The Rangers have hit 159 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 33 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 14-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 47 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs). Nate Lowe is 18-for-42 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .295 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.