How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays travel to take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 6-3 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has hit 21 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 4-2 against AL East Division opponents. Toronto has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the team with four while slugging .364.

