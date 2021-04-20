 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays travel to take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 6-3 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has hit 21 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 4-2 against AL East Division opponents. Toronto has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the team with four while slugging .364.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

