How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is available available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -133, Blue Jays +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will square off on Friday.

The Red Sox are 15-6 against opponents from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .324.

The Blue Jays are 10-11 against AL East Division teams. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .319 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-7. Phillips Valdez notched his second victory and Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis registered his first loss for Toronto.

