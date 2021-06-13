 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The game is available on AT&T TV. NESN is no longer available to stream on YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox +104, Blue Jays -121; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 16-7 against teams from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-12 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 91 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 20, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Steven Matz recorded his seventh victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Nick Pivetta took his second loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

