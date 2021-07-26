How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The game is also available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. You won’t be able to watch it on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tom Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)
LINE: Red Sox -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will square off on Monday.
The Red Sox are 31-20 in home games in 2020. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 82 total runs batted in.
The Blue Jays are 27-24 on the road. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .663.
The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-4. Garrett Richards earned his sixth victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Boston. Robbie Ray registered his fifth loss for Toronto.
