How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tom Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will square off on Monday.

The Red Sox are 31-20 in home games in 2020. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 82 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 27-24 on the road. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .663.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-4. Garrett Richards earned his sixth victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Boston. Robbie Ray registered his fifth loss for Toronto.