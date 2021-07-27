How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (8-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox +113, Blue Jays -130; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Red Sox Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 32-20 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 132 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 27, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 27-25 on the road. Toronto is hitting a collective .264 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .328.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Adam Ottavino secured his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Trevor Richards registered his first loss for Toronto.