How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 - Game 1: 2:10 PM EDT / Game 2: 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -135, Blue Jays +125; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will meet on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 32-20 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Blue Jays are 27-25 in road games. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .419.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Adam Ottavino notched his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Trevor Richards registered his first loss for Toronto.