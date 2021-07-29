 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also watch it with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -114, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 33-21 on their home turf. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 84 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays have gone 28-26 away from home. Toronto is slugging .455 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .656.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Garrett Whitlock earned his fourth victory and Jarren Duran went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for Boston. Steven Matz registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

