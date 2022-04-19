How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN. It's also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (6-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, two strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)