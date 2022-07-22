How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Blue Jays try to stop 4-game road skid, play the Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (50-43, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (48-45, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-7, 2.87 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -108, Blue Jays -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to end their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 23-20 record at home and a 48-45 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 21-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto has a 50-43 record overall and a 20-24 record on the road. The Blue Jays are third in the AL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs while hitting .324 for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 7-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 home runs, 38 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .271 for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 16-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: day-to-day (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)