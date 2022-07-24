MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Blue Jays try to keep win streak going against the Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (52-43, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (48-47, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-1, 10.13 ERA, 2.38 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -153, Red Sox +131; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 23-22 record at home and a 48-47 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 96 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Toronto has a 22-24 record in road games and a 52-43 record overall. The Blue Jays rank fifth in the majors with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBI for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk ranks sixth on the Blue Jays with a .319 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 17-for-40 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .216 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .329 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (right hamstring), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)