How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red Sox +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end their three-game slide when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston has gone 29-32 in home games and 60-64 overall. The Red Sox have a 42-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto is 67-55 overall and 31-30 in road games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 12-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .299 batting average, and has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 33 walks and 64 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 14-for-41 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 27 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15-for-25 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)