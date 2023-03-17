How to Watch Keira Knightley Movie ‘Boston Strangler’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

On Friday, “ Boston Strangler ” drops on Hulu , telling a thrilling story based on true events. In the 1960s, a string of murders was linked to an assailant referred to as the “Boston Strangler,” which inspired the title and events of the movie. The true crime thriller follows the reporters who helped bring the case to light, even risking their own lives at times. Don’t miss the new film, which is available to stream on-demand beginning on Friday, March 17. You can watch Boston Strangler with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About Keira Knightley Movie ‘Boston Strangler’

“Boston Strangler” offers a fictionalized version of the true story, revealing what took place from 1962 through 1964. It specifically highlights how they were all connected and who first broke the shocking news. Record-American reporter Loretta McLaughlin is the first person to notice a link between a recent slew of murders in Boston. She begins to work on the case, hoping to uncover the truth. She is joined by a fellow reporter, Jean Cole.

Together, Jean and Loretta are dedicated to making every effort to ensure other women are protected and justice is served. However, due to the nature of the work they’ve taken on, the two reporters end up in potentially dangerous situations while trying to break the story. In addition to facing hurdles with these particular crimes, the women find themselves battling sexism in the newsroom.

“Boston Strangler” stars Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper.

Can you watch Keira Knightley Movie ‘Boston Strangler’ for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Boston Strangler on Hulu.

Can you watch Keira Knightley Movie ‘Boston Strangler’ offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Boston Strangler and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Keira Knightley Movie ‘Boston Strangler’?

You can watch Boston Strangler on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Keira Knightley Movie ‘Boston Strangler’ Trailer