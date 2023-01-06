How to Watch ‘Boys in Blue’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Sports and social issues are coming together in “Boys in Blue,” the latest docu-series coming to SHOWTIME on Friday, Jan. 6. The series focuses on a Minneapolis high school and its football team, which is coached by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. In the wake of the George Floyd murder, the athletes and coaches must come together at a time when their community is tearing itself apart. You can watch all four episodes of the series with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.

How to Watch ‘Boys in Blue’

30-Day Free Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com Get 3 Months of Showtime For Just $3.99/Mo. (normally $10.99), After 30-Day Free Trial

About ‘Boys in Blue’

The series focuses on North Community High School’s Polars football team, where mostly Black student-athletes are coached and mentored by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. The series follows the team as they navigate life after the tragic police killing of George Floyd, a milestone event in American history that set off a national movement for social justice and police reform.

Despite their differences, the officers and students find common ground on the field and kinship in the drive to win a state championship, establishing what they believe is a safe harbor from the violence and civil unrest of their community. As players and coaches return to the field with visions of championship glory, their sense of normalcy and optimism is tested like never before.

Can You Stream ‘Boys in Blue’ For Free?

If you’re not already subscribed to SHOWTIME, you can! SHOWTIME offers new users a 30-day free trial, so you’ll be able to watch “Boys in Blue” from start to finish for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Boys in Blue’ on SHOWTIME?

SHOWTIME is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial showtime.com SHOWTIME SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free). … With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word. SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios. You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. 30-Day Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com Get 3 Months of Showtime For Just $3.99/Mo. (normally $10.99), After 30-Day Free Trial