How to Watch Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Movie ‘Babylon’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

People still carry nostalgia about the glitz and glamor of "old Hollywood" with them. Whether that nostalgia is based on reality or not, some aging stars still think fondly on the good old days and yearn for a return. That's the premise of the film " Babylon ," which comes to Paramount+ on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The film hearkens back to the 1920s, when silent film actors had to face the switch to "talkies," some more successfully than others.

About Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Movie 'Babylon'

“Babylon” follows an ambitious cast of characters - the silent film superstar (Brad Pitt), the young starlet (Margot Robbie), the production executive (Diego Calva), the musical sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the alluring powerhouse performer (Li Jun Li) - who are striving to stay on top of the raucous 1920s Hollywood scene. They’re used to being rulers of all that they see, but the movie business is changing quickly.

The era of subtitle cards and quiet movie houses is nearing an end. Movies with sound are the hot new thing, and it soon becomes apparent that not all players in Hollywood are cut out for the talkies. How will these stars stay relevant in an industry that seems determined to leave them behind?

The film has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. It was written and directed by Damien Chazelle (“First Man,” “La La Land”)

