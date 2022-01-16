 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Britannia’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The historic fantasy drama story of “Britannia” continues this weekend. Set in 43 AD, the series focuses on the Roman invasion and the unlikely forces that must come together as a result. The “Britannia” season 3 premiere premieres on EPIX on Sunday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Britannia’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Britannia’

In season 3, Cait is left with a major challenge that will affect who she is moving forward as the Chosen One. Meanwhile, Aulus faces new pressure from a dark force. Amena ends up in a lethal ménage à trois with both Aulus and his wife. Also in the third season, Divis finds himself in a new job but hates what he’s doing. Veran goes on a journey to the underworld, getting a peek into the future.

Despite following the same characters and storyline, each season brings something fresh and different with new alliances formed alongside unexpected betrayals. There’s no telling who will be on whose side by the end of season 3.

EPIX released the synposis for the first episode, which reads, “In Rome Aulus makes a sacrifice to the cult of Lokka. Back in Britannia Aulus tries to negotiate with the Druids before he receives a visitor. Cait has a bone to pick with Veran.”

The historical fantasy drama stars Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Mackenzie Crook, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, and Eleanor Worthington Cox.

How to Stream ‘Britannia’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the “Britannia” season 3 premiere live on EPIX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $5 Epix
Includes: EPIX

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $6 Epix
Includes: EPIX

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: EPIX

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $6 EPIX
Includes: EPIX

