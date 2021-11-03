How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, YES Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Hawks set to do battle with Nets Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (4-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks.

Brooklyn went 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets averaged 118.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 111.4 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: day to day (personal), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).