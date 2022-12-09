Where to Watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Online on December 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 29.8 points per game.

The Nets are 10-6 in conference games. Brooklyn is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 9-9 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks ninth in the league with 44.7 rebounds per game. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 12.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Trae Young is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (hip), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).