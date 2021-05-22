NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, May 22nd for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Brooklyn Online

When: Starting May 22nd at 8pm ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV: NBC Sports Boston (Boston), YES Network (New York), ESPN/TNT/ABC (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Celtics vs. Brooklyn Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Celtics/Brooklyn series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

In New York, select games will air on YES Network, which is only available on AT&T TV. In Boston, select games are on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT/ABC, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.

Celtics vs. Brooklyn Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Boston at Brooklyn, 8 ET, ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 | Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 ET, TNT, YES Network, NBC Sports Boston

Game 3: Friday, May 28 | Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 ET, ABC

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | Brooklyn at Boston, 7 ET, TNT, YES Network, NBC Sports Boston

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | Boston at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Brooklyn at Boston, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | Boston at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

